房产描述

Charming Rio Vista waterfront 2 story home,2878 sqf living area,4 bedroom ,4 bath and 2 car garage. In the heart of the boating community of Fort Lauderdale with 85 Ft water front on a wide canal just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean. A beautifull pool nestled in a wide lot with lush landscaping. Family oriented neighborhood with great Schools, close to everything ,airport, world class shopping and dining! A short walk away from the Ft Lauderdale Yacht club.