502 N Birch Rd 502

房产描述

This unique home stands at a prime address steps from the beach in the trending & desirable Central Beach in Ft. Lauderdale,Florida. Spacious areas & skilled craftsmanship make this home special. It is has only been used as a vacation home; it is like new. High-end finishes including: new appliances, private elevator, roof terrace, large storage, marble floors, 2-car garage & more. Walking distance to restaurants, Las Olas Bvld. Short drive to the Ft. Lauderdale airport. Beach-side living at its best!About Central Beach Ft. Lauderdale Location.This neighborhood is on the east island of Ft. Lauderdale. The area that stretches from the Harbor Beach neighborhood at Burham Point north to Oakland Park Boulevard bordering Lauderdale Beach and close to beautiful Las Olas neighborhoods. To the West is Sunrise and Las Olas Isles. This location cannot get much better. If you love the sandy beach, ocean views ans spectacular sunrises, great restaurants; this is the place you were looking for!! Just few minutes away from the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, The Ft. Lauderdale Port and much more....