701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach 504

房产描述

Newest building just completed on Ft. Lauderdale Strip . Direct ocean views from this spectacular home. World-Class architecture delivering the highest level of thought-through unit design. 6 units per floor, private elevator foyers, 10 ft ceiling & Paramount Attache offering signature "Above & Beyond" concierge services, Integrated smart building technology & on-site signature restaurant. Great location, walking to excellent restaurants, Las Olas Bvld & only a short drive to the International Airport