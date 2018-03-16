高端地产新闻
在售 - Fort Lauderdale, United States - ¥8,838,162
3170, Fort Lauderdale, 33304 - United States

701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach 504

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1910
    平方英尺

房产描述

Newest building just completed on Ft. Lauderdale Strip . Direct ocean views from this spectacular home. World-Class architecture delivering the highest level of thought-through unit design. 6 units per floor, private elevator foyers, 10 ft ceiling & Paramount Attache offering signature "Above & Beyond" concierge services, Integrated smart building technology & on-site signature restaurant. Great location, walking to excellent restaurants, Las Olas Bvld & only a short drive to the International Airport

房产特征

  • 临水

    MLS ID: F10093552

    联系方式

    分部：
    Fort Lauderdale Las Olas
    代理经纪:
    Giancarlo Cuffia

    联系方式

    分部：
    Fort Lauderdale Las Olas
    代理经纪:
    Giancarlo Cuffia

    周边设施

    周边设施
