在售 - North Miami Beach, United States - ¥14,540,202
North Miami Beach, 33160 - United States

16750 Ne 35th Ave

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5164
    平方英尺 (0.27 英亩)

房产描述

The most spectacular waterfront 4/4.5 house located in a gated community. Dock your boat in the back with direct ocean access and no fixed bridges to Haulover Inlet. Open spacious floor plan. Marble floors. Magnificent bronze Stair case, high ceilings,gourmet kitchen W/custom cabinetry, granite countertops, bar, tea room, master suite downstairs w/ sitting area, Jacuzzi,two separate toilets & sinks, maid quarters, bedrooms w/private balconies overlooking the water. Huge over sized pool. Make this Home your palace! Top rated schools. Shopping and Dining blocks away. The beach minutes away.

MLS ID: A10406447

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PRESIDENTIAL
代理经纪:
Steven Pesso
(305) 761-0549

