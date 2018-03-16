16750 Ne 35th Ave

The most spectacular waterfront 4/4.5 house located in a gated community. Dock your boat in the back with direct ocean access and no fixed bridges to Haulover Inlet. Open spacious floor plan. Marble floors. Magnificent bronze Stair case, high ceilings,gourmet kitchen W/custom cabinetry, granite countertops, bar, tea room, master suite downstairs w/ sitting area, Jacuzzi,two separate toilets & sinks, maid quarters, bedrooms w/private balconies overlooking the water. Huge over sized pool. Make this Home your palace! Top rated schools. Shopping and Dining blocks away. The beach minutes away.