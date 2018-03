One-of-a-kind, custom built French Country home in premier gated community. Architecturally interesting throughout. Chef's kitchen opens into the vaulted/beamed family room with one of the home's three fireplaces. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, wonderful windows many overlooking the beautiful pool/pool house. Much more including office, craft room, basement theater, huge LR/DR, incredible MBR suite. Perfectly situated on a 2.5 acre, lushly landscaped lot. A home like no other!