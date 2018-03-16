高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Denver, United States - ¥15,199,104
免费询盘

Denver, 80210 - United States

2591 South Columbine Street

约¥15,199,104
原货币价格 $2,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6873
    平方英尺 (0.17 英亩)

房产描述

New unique contemporary residence with extraordinary custom finishes, 2 blocks to McWilliams Park. Easy living modern floor plan. Gourmet kitchen - Thermador Pro series stainless appliances, Artisan custom walnut cabinets, contrasting white island & walnut breakfast bar. Breakfast nook & spacious great room open to covered patio. Formal dining, butler's serving area & walk-in pantry are ideal for holidays. All bedrooms ensuite w/walk-in closets. Mudroom w/ custom built-ins & lockers to keep the family organized. Upstairs features private master suite overlooking yard, & boasts oversize luxurious his & her master bath & closets. Lower level includes large game/media room, bedroom suite, exercise rm. & optional bar. This home features custom tile work, solid quartz counters, Anderson windows, 3 car garage, too many custom features to mention. You will appreciate the thoughtfulness & quality that comes from 30 years of home building experience from Paragon Real Estate & Development, Inc.

MLS ID: 6893552

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF CHERRY CREEK INC
代理经纪:
Luke Gordon
3035066999

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OF CHERRY CREEK INC
代理经纪:
Luke Gordon
3035066999

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_