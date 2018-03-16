2591 South Columbine Street

New unique contemporary residence with extraordinary custom finishes, 2 blocks to McWilliams Park. Easy living modern floor plan. Gourmet kitchen - Thermador Pro series stainless appliances, Artisan custom walnut cabinets, contrasting white island & walnut breakfast bar. Breakfast nook & spacious great room open to covered patio. Formal dining, butler's serving area & walk-in pantry are ideal for holidays. All bedrooms ensuite w/walk-in closets. Mudroom w/ custom built-ins & lockers to keep the family organized. Upstairs features private master suite overlooking yard, & boasts oversize luxurious his & her master bath & closets. Lower level includes large game/media room, bedroom suite, exercise rm. & optional bar. This home features custom tile work, solid quartz counters, Anderson windows, 3 car garage, too many custom features to mention. You will appreciate the thoughtfulness & quality that comes from 30 years of home building experience from Paragon Real Estate & Development, Inc.