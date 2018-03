NEW Construction, Ready For Move In. Introducing the newest Style grand contemporary residence in the heart of Victoria Park. Expansive living spaces, vaulted 2-story foyer, Italian kitchen with built-in appliances and quartz counters. Grand master suite with L terrace. 1st floor office/den (could be 5th bedroom). Built-in wet bar. Porcelain floors. 110-foot balcony, wrap around pool. High end finishes, 8-foot solid core doors. 2 car garage and so much more.