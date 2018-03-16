2001 Tahuna

NEW CONSTRUCTION Spectacular Ocean, Catalina, and Harbor views Designed by Christopher Brandon. This future home will be approximately 6,500 square feet in total. 3,600 square feet on the main level, 4 bedrooms suites and 3,300 square feet on the lower level. The Christopher Brandon Design Home to have Miele Appliances thru out, Quartz counters, Wine Cellar, Movie Theater just to name a few items. The Sunken Garden area has a exterior staircase for the special outdoor events with fountains and live walls. This is one of the larger homes in Irvine Terrace/ Newport Beach. Available mid 2018