在售 - Corona Del Mar, CA, United States - ¥73,334,570
Corona Del Mar, CA, 92625 - United States

2001 Tahuna

约¥73,334,570
原货币价格 $11,575,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 6500
    平方英尺

房产描述

NEW CONSTRUCTION Spectacular Ocean, Catalina, and Harbor views Designed by Christopher Brandon. This future home will be approximately 6,500 square feet in total. 3,600 square feet on the main level, 4 bedrooms suites and 3,300 square feet on the lower level. The Christopher Brandon Design Home to have Miele Appliances thru out, Quartz counters, Wine Cellar, Movie Theater just to name a few items. The Sunken Garden area has a exterior staircase for the special outdoor events with fountains and live walls. This is one of the larger homes in Irvine Terrace/ Newport Beach. Available mid 2018

MLS ID: OC18013529

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EVOLUTION
代理经纪:
Hanna Karcho-Polselli
(949) 205-5474

