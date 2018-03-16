高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Brownsville, United States - ¥8,236,280
免费询盘

Brownsville, 95919 - United States

16779 Willow Glen Road

约¥8,236,280
原货币价格 $1,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺 (75.68 英亩)

房产描述

Rare 1880s historic farmhouse, tastefully and lovingly restored and upgraded, embraces the 21st century while honoring it's past. Grand, fall-colored, tree-lined entrance to 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath homestead and equestrian facility. 2 car detached garage, 8 stall barn (w/ bathroom and office), 80' x 150' riding arena, 50' round pen, shop (w/ bathroom) and additional equipment building. Picturesque 75 acre property with large, cross fenced pastures (w/ shelters), ~40 acres of mixed hardwood forest, with a year-round creek and pond. Home thoughtfully renovated to current construction standards with new metal roofing, electrical and plumbing, heating/air conditioning, fireplace insert, landscape sprinklers and more. Photos and virtual tour show the quality touches and attention to period restoration. Property potential is endless buyer to investigate equestrian B&B, event center, wedding locale, equine clinician retreat, and/or boarding. Property has been a B&B in the past.

MLS ID: 20180001

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PERFORMANCE
代理经纪:
Paul Weir
(530) 388-8641

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PERFORMANCE
代理经纪:
Paul Weir
(530) 388-8641

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_