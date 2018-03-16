16779 Willow Glen Road

Rare 1880s historic farmhouse, tastefully and lovingly restored and upgraded, embraces the 21st century while honoring it's past. Grand, fall-colored, tree-lined entrance to 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath homestead and equestrian facility. 2 car detached garage, 8 stall barn (w/ bathroom and office), 80' x 150' riding arena, 50' round pen, shop (w/ bathroom) and additional equipment building. Picturesque 75 acre property with large, cross fenced pastures (w/ shelters), ~40 acres of mixed hardwood forest, with a year-round creek and pond. Home thoughtfully renovated to current construction standards with new metal roofing, electrical and plumbing, heating/air conditioning, fireplace insert, landscape sprinklers and more. Photos and virtual tour show the quality touches and attention to period restoration. Property potential is endless buyer to investigate equestrian B&B, event center, wedding locale, equine clinician retreat, and/or boarding. Property has been a B&B in the past.