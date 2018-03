房产描述

Beautiful light filled 4 BR 2 1/2 Bath Contemporary home with oak flooring throughout. Ideally located at the end of a cul-de-sac with expansive 750 sq. ft. 2nd floor rear wrap-around deck. Bright, clean and open living area offers gourmet kitchen with oak cabinets, dining area, fireplace and 2nd floor powder room. Master bedroom includes whirlpool bath and shower. Sliders and skylights offers plenty of light throughout as well as winter views.