在售 - Murray Hill Kips Bay, United States - ¥12,037,640
Murray Hill Kips Bay, 10016 - United States

145 Lexington Avenue

约¥12,037,640
原货币价格 $1,900,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)

房产描述

This very special two bedroom, two bath apartment in a new boutique building places you in the heart of Gramercy's thriving neighborhood. This oversized apartment features an open style kitchen with high end finishes, which include Miele appliances with washer and dryer, Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer and a wine cooler. Oversized windows and hardwood oak floors run throughout. The apartment has North, East and Southern exposures. Feast on spectacular views of the Empire State building and the lights of downtown Manhattan from the finished roof deck. Surrounded by culture, cuisine and easy transportation, Gramercy 145 is a 13 story boutique condominium consisting of 12 units. Amenities include a lovely landscaped roof garden with spectacular city views. There is virtual doorman security and a superintendent. Other features include private storage including bike storage and a package room. Gramercy 145 is a pet friendly building.Tenant in place through 9/28/18.

MLS ID: 17976702

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Aracely Moran
212-588-5649
代理经纪:
Ileen G. Schoenfeld
212-396-5878

