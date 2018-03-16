80 East 10th Street

房产描述

Residence 5E is an exceptional one bedroom, one and a half bathroom home overlooking a charming and quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Greenwich Village. Generously proportioned at approximately 924 square feet and one of only two homes per floor, this residence offers rich materials and a thoughtful layout that optimizes light and space. Expertly designed interiors by NAVA include a premium chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry by Molteni Group in lacquer and oak finish, European marble countertops and backsplash, integrated Miele appliances, vented gas cooktop, and convection and speed ovens. The grand master suite features an extensive wall of closets, floor to ceiling windows overlooking the private sculpture garden, and French inspired oak flooring in a Chevron pattern adding classic elegance to the residence's modern design. The luxurious master bathroom is outfitted with a Duravit Starck bathtub, radiant heated terrazzo floors, full height European Marble slabs, glass enclosed wet room, and custom designed vanity with Dornbracht fixtures to create the ultimate tranquil respite. Other residence features include a powder room, loft-like 10 feet ceilings, 8 plank oak flooring, Electrolux washer and dryer, high performance multi-zone central air systems, a pre-wired fully integrated system for the most advanced home automation, and walls of triple glazed windows overlooking a beautiful tree lined Street. With only twelve exclusive residences, Eighty East Tenth is a brand new full-service condominium building offering a partially attended lobby, a virtual concierge, bicycle storage and a private garden displaying a commissioned sculpture by Brooklyn based artist John Clement. Residents may also enjoy the beautifully landscaped, furnished rooftop terrace and its breath-taking views of the New York City skyline. Private deeded storage room is included in the purchase. Occupancy anticipated for the fall of 2018. The complete terms are in an offering plan available from the sponsor. File No. CD17-0016. 80 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003. Sponsor: 71 Park Avenue South Property Owner, LLC, c/o NAVA Partners LLC, 19 East 16th Street, No. 1, New York, NY 10003. Equal Housing Opportunity.