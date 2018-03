房产描述

JAMAICAN STYLE PARADISE ON 20,000 SQ. FT. LOT , HOUSE HAS 6 BEDROOMS 5 BATHS ,LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS LARGE BACK YARD WITH POOL AND SPA SURROUNDED BY MATURE PLANTS AND TREES. DINING ROOM ,LIVING ROOM AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM ALL HAVE FRENCH DOORS OPENING TO LARGE LANAI.