Meticulously kept private estate on Lake Minnetonka. This beautifully built home in Trillium Bay has Panoramic views, privacy and a 40ft covered boat slip, all on 2.1 wooded acres. The custom kitchen has plenty of room with granite counter tops, upgraded appliances and beautiful views. Main level features old growth wood floors reclaimed from Lk Superior. The exterior features: concrete drive, sprinkler system, driveway to back.