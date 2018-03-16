房产描述

Perfectly situated in historic Brooklyn Heights on one of the areas most desired streets, this handsome 24 feet wide and 60 foot deep brick town home was originally built for the grandchildren of the owner of the farmhouse located next door at 104 Willow Street in 1844. It is believed to be one of the first homes to become a co-op in the neighborhood. Entering the building through an Eastlake incised entry you will go up two flights of stairs to apt 3. The apartment features two bedrooms both with 10.6 ft ceilings- one bath with a generous living room that is serene and enjoys plentiful East - West sunshine all day long. There is a large separate 3 windowed eat in kitchen with a stack washer/dryer. Excellent closet space in the apartment complimented by additional basement storage. Enjoy the original details including original parquet flooring throughout. The building has recently undergone many major capital improvements. As an added bonus there is no underlying mortgage on the coop and NO Flip Tax!. This fine apartment is located within a short distance of the world famous Promenade, 88 acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, all major transit lines, great shopping and world class restaurants and farmers markets. Also nearby are B.A.M., The Barclay Center, The Brooklyn Museum, The Brooklyn Botanical Garden, St Ann's Warehouse and the shops and galleries of DUMBO. Be inspired to make this home your own.106 Willow Street is a self managed 4 unit boutique Co-op with excellent financials. This coop is pet friendly!