房产描述

Watch the sunset over New York Harbor and lower Manhattan from this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 full bath residence featuring walls of windows, high ceilings, and wide-plank oak floors. Offering three exposures to the North, South and West, 32A is one of a select few combinations of the A and B line at 388 Bridge. This spacious, open floorplan provides room for two distinct living spaces and a gracious dining area. The sleek, well-appointed kitchen features white quartz countertops, walnut cabinets and a premium appliance package including Viking, Liebherr and Bosch appliances as well as a rolling island that provides the flexibility to alter the function of the kitchen. The spacious Master bedroom offers spectacular views of the Empire State Building & the Chrysler Building and all three bedrooms offer generous closet space with custom built-ins. Each bathroom is elegantly outfitted with quartz countertops, a custom designed white quartz cast sink and lacquer vanity. The Master Bathroom features a large walk-in shower with deep soaking tubs in the secondary baths. Additional features include an extra pantry and refrigerator also by Liebherr, two washer/ dryer units and a rarely available, private 25 square-foot storage space. 388 Bridge has the advantage of a 15-year 421-a tax abatement with benefits extending to 2027. 388 Bridge provides unparalleled amenities, including a fully attended 24-hour lobby, rooftop viewing terrace, Sky Lounge featuring a billiard table, fitness center and spacious outdoor terrace with barbecue grills and children's play area. Situated in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn 388 Bridge provides you easy access to all that Brooklyn has to offer. Located with close proximity to the 2,3,4,5,A,B,C,D,F,G,N,Q, & R trains, neighboring City Point -Trader Joe's, Target, Alamo Draft House and DeKalb Market Food Hall and just a short distance to Fort Greene Park and BAM, the only thing missing from 32A at 388 Bridge is you!