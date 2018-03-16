高端地产新闻
在售 - Malibu, United States - ¥22,428,024
Malibu, 90265 - United States

21628 Rambla Vista

约¥22,428,024
原货币价格 $3,540,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3669
    平方英尺 (13167.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Amazing architectural home w/outstanding whitewater ocean, coastline & Queens Necklace views. Located in the heart of east Malibu on one of the larger lots in the neighborhood, the home features a large, private swimming pool, spa & yard! Enter the home through a gated rock-zen & bamboo garden courtyard, leading into the grand, open living space w/bowed ceilings, large sliding glass doors, and spacious decks - all showcasing the exceptional ocean views. This home has great art-walls, niches, a glass circular dining area & a large chef's kitchen. The ocean view master suite has 2 walk-in closets & a luxurious bath with ocean-view marble spa tub. The two secondary bedrooms also have ocean views and are on same floor as master. Additional rooms include a private ocean view office, a gym w/half bath, a bonus room (may be a 4th bedroom) & large walk-in laundry. 2-car garage, short distance to restaurants, shops, Santa Monica, & the beach - with rights to the coveted La Costa Beach Club.

MLS ID: 18305482

