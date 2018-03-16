16780 Oak View Drive

Classic Montecito style in Clark Gable Estates. This unrivaled, newer-built compound commands astounding views and multiple structures on an impressive flat one-and-a-half acre gated, private knoll. The spectacular setting is crowned by three contiguous single-story homes and a pool casita that together total over 10,100 square feet of separate but cohesive living spaces. From the perch, just moments above Ventura Boulevard, this collection of recently built Spanish revival-style residences is embraced by omnipresent city and mountain views. You will not find anything like this on the market, anywhere in the entire city of LA