在售 - Encino, United States - ¥47,485,322
Encino, 91436 - United States

16780 Oak View Drive

约¥47,485,322
原货币价格 $7,495,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 7
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 10109
    平方英尺 (63613.0 平方英尺)

Classic Montecito style in Clark Gable Estates. This unrivaled, newer-built compound commands astounding views and multiple structures on an impressive flat one-and-a-half acre gated, private knoll. The spectacular setting is crowned by three contiguous single-story homes and a pool casita that together total over 10,100 square feet of separate but cohesive living spaces. From the perch, just moments above Ventura Boulevard, this collection of recently built Spanish revival-style residences is embraced by omnipresent city and mountain views. You will not find anything like this on the market, anywhere in the entire city of LA

MLS ID: 18305736

经纪公司：
Pacific Union International
代理经纪:
Mark Rutstein

