房产描述

Situated in the heart of Montecito Heights, this Iconic Home offers something for everyone. Full of history, the former home of Peanuts creator, Charles Schulz. You feel like you are worlds away from everything behind this lovely gated estate property. A true example of timelessness offering gracious and comfortable indoor/outdoor living. Main House, Guest House, Pool Facilities, State of Art Technology, Chapel/Theater and Multi-Use Sport Court