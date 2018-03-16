高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Amagansett, United States - ¥9,820,180
免费询盘

Amagansett, 11930 - United States

6 Phelan Court

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺 (1.69 英亩)

房产描述

This is a great Amagansett location, just a few minutes to Gardiner's Bay beaches and general store; a short distance to Amagansett village and ocean beaches. The private, spacious grounds with mature trees has a lovely traditional four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home, with two wood burning fireplaces, gracious master suite and a bright sunroom with walls of windows leading out to the heated pool with blue stone patio. French doors open onto balconies and BBQ deck which, together with a wraparound covered front porch, provide enjoyment of the peaceful outdoor setting. All together, this property presents an excellent Hamptons investment opportunity: one that can be immediately lived in and enjoyed as it is, expanded, rented for valuable income, or all of the above.

房产特征

  • 其他
  • 其他采暖燃料
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

联系方式

经纪公司：
saunders
分部：
Saunders & Associates
代理经纪:
Kieran Brew

联系方式

经纪公司：
saunders
分部：
Saunders & Associates
代理经纪:
Kieran Brew

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_