6 Phelan Court

房产描述

This is a great Amagansett location, just a few minutes to Gardiner's Bay beaches and general store; a short distance to Amagansett village and ocean beaches. The private, spacious grounds with mature trees has a lovely traditional four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home, with two wood burning fireplaces, gracious master suite and a bright sunroom with walls of windows leading out to the heated pool with blue stone patio. French doors open onto balconies and BBQ deck which, together with a wraparound covered front porch, provide enjoyment of the peaceful outdoor setting. All together, this property presents an excellent Hamptons investment opportunity: one that can be immediately lived in and enjoyed as it is, expanded, rented for valuable income, or all of the above.