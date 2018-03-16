高端地产新闻
在售 - East Hampton, United States - ¥10,612,130
East Hampton, 11937 - United States

137 Stephen Hands Path

约¥10,612,130
原货币价格 $1,675,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3200
    平方英尺 (1.9 英亩)

房产描述

Newly renovated and completed in August 2017, and new to the market, this exceptional, sleek contemporary 3,200+/- sq. ft. home with four bedrooms, three full baths and two bonus rooms sits on 1.9 acres of impeccably manicured landscape, with a heated saltwater pool, fire pit, mahogany decking, barbecue grill and teak patio furnishings. Light-filled open living areas feature high ceilings and white walls played against light wood flooring. In the living room are cathedral ceilings and a fireplace with marble surround. The oversized eat-in kitchen has marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a barn door to separate the formal dining room. Additional amenities include HDTV, high speed wireless internet connectivity (4G), hotel quality bedding, linens and flatware. Located close to town, ocean beaches and the back roads to avoid traffic. No detail has been overlooked, from the exterior landscape lighting, white crushed marble driveway, down to the full media package and sound. Relax, enjoy and experience the Hamptons in summer at its best!

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 瓷砖地板
  • 丙烷采暖燃料
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 洒水系统
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

联系方式

经纪公司：
saunders
分部：
Saunders & Associates
代理经纪:
Vincent Horcasitas

