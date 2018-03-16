137 Stephen Hands Path

房产描述

Newly renovated and completed in August 2017, and new to the market, this exceptional, sleek contemporary 3,200+/- sq. ft. home with four bedrooms, three full baths and two bonus rooms sits on 1.9 acres of impeccably manicured landscape, with a heated saltwater pool, fire pit, mahogany decking, barbecue grill and teak patio furnishings. Light-filled open living areas feature high ceilings and white walls played against light wood flooring. In the living room are cathedral ceilings and a fireplace with marble surround. The oversized eat-in kitchen has marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a barn door to separate the formal dining room. Additional amenities include HDTV, high speed wireless internet connectivity (4G), hotel quality bedding, linens and flatware. Located close to town, ocean beaches and the back roads to avoid traffic. No detail has been overlooked, from the exterior landscape lighting, white crushed marble driveway, down to the full media package and sound. Relax, enjoy and experience the Hamptons in summer at its best!