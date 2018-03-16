157 Egypt Lane

房产描述

Adjacent to East Hampton's historic Maidstone Club, this gracious two-story gambrel home on 2.5+ acres presents views across the rolling fairways and nearby Hook Pond. The 5,600+/- sq. ft. home has six bedrooms and six and a half baths, including the elegant first floor guest suite, a master suite upstairs, and a separate guest wing. The spacious chef's kitchen is unique, featuring professional grade appliances, a brick fireplace, a rotisserie, an island with seating and a breakfast area. From the formal dining room a wall of French doors opens to patios overlooking Hook Pond and the golf course beyond. Indoor and outdoor spaces are suffused with the magical golden light that brings a special grace to the Hamptons. This exceptional property is close to the ocean and minutes from village amenities.