在售 - East Hampton, United States - ¥83,946,700
免费询盘

East Hampton, 11937 - United States

157 Egypt Lane

约¥83,946,700
原货币价格 $13,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5600
    平方英尺 (2.54 英亩)

房产描述

Adjacent to East Hampton's historic Maidstone Club, this gracious two-story gambrel home on 2.5+ acres presents views across the rolling fairways and nearby Hook Pond. The 5,600+/- sq. ft. home has six bedrooms and six and a half baths, including the elegant first floor guest suite, a master suite upstairs, and a separate guest wing. The spacious chef's kitchen is unique, featuring professional grade appliances, a brick fireplace, a rotisserie, an island with seating and a breakfast area. From the formal dining room a wall of French doors opens to patios overlooking Hook Pond and the golf course beyond. Indoor and outdoor spaces are suffused with the magical golden light that brings a special grace to the Hamptons. This exceptional property is close to the ocean and minutes from village amenities.

房产特征

  • 实木地板
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 燃气采暖系统
  • 洒水系统
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

联系方式

经纪公司：
saunders
分部：
Saunders & Associates
代理经纪:
Diane Saatchi

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
