在售 - Wyckoff, NJ, United States - ¥7,602,086
Wyckoff, NJ, 07481 - United States

753 Albemarle Street

约¥7,602,086
原货币价格 $1,199,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Traditional colonial architecture is what is attractive about this meticulously maintained home. Updated with new kitchen and master bath, hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd floors plus two laundry areas on both the first and second floors sets this home up for convenient living. If outdoor entertaining is what is important to you, The hot tub and salt water pool with seating for 20 people will enhance your experience. Large lodge-like basement with a bar is a huge rustic hit. .A must see in the desired Sicomac section.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 1802543

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Maryanne Elsaesser
2018916700

_