在售 - Old Tappan, NJ, United States - ¥6,652,380
Old Tappan, NJ, 07675 - United States

1059 Washington Avenue

约¥6,652,380
原货币价格 $1,050,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)

房产描述

Expansive all-brick Colonial with spacious floor plan and wood detail throughout. Large foyer to generous formal living room and banquet-sized dining room. Custom gourmet kitchen with center island, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and high-end appliances. Library/den with stone fireplace and wall of windows. Side stairwell leads to large entertaining room complete with family room, pool table and full bar with sitting area, custom built ins, and Sub Zero wine fridge. Large family room on this level. Private guest suite with full bath and cedar closet. Second level offers four generous-sized bedrooms and two full baths. Huge master suite on its own level with custom walk-in closet, large master bath including dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Fully finished lower level with gym/bonus room, full bath and access to 2-car attached garage. Private yard on nearly an acre with large deck and gorgeous landscaping. Great for extended families!

MLS ID: 1802557

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Paula Clark
2019303070

