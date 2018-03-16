高端地产新闻
在售 - Livingston Twp., NJ, United States - ¥15,832,664
免费询盘

Livingston Twp., NJ, 07039 - United States

33 Vanderbilt Dr

约¥15,832,664
原货币价格 $2,499,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1.05
    英亩

房产描述

WELCOME THE NEW YEAR in NEW CONSTRUCTION 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath, center hall colonial situated on over 1 acre of groomed & landscaped property highlighted by an in-ground gunite pool & over-sized rear entry deck & patio. The perfect property for all types of interior and exterior entertainment w/expansive 1st floor circular flow & acre+ property. Open floor plan w/large windows highlighting natural light throughout creating an all encompassing airiness. 1st floor bedroom w/access to full bath for guests. Large, expansive kitchen complete w/every modern amenity incl. quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances incl. a wine refrigerator and pot filler; sliding doors from kitchen and family room to rear patio/yard w/ full views of in-ground gunite pool AND SO MUCH MORE!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3441600

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Dolly Hamlin Luwisch
9739455193

