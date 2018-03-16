33 Vanderbilt Dr

WELCOME THE NEW YEAR in NEW CONSTRUCTION 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath, center hall colonial situated on over 1 acre of groomed & landscaped property highlighted by an in-ground gunite pool & over-sized rear entry deck & patio. The perfect property for all types of interior and exterior entertainment w/expansive 1st floor circular flow & acre+ property. Open floor plan w/large windows highlighting natural light throughout creating an all encompassing airiness. 1st floor bedroom w/access to full bath for guests. Large, expansive kitchen complete w/every modern amenity incl. quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances incl. a wine refrigerator and pot filler; sliding doors from kitchen and family room to rear patio/yard w/ full views of in-ground gunite pool AND SO MUCH MORE!



