36 Troy Dr

Resting on over a half acre of beautifully landscaped property, this custom center-hall colonial enjoys a prime spot in the desirable Deerfield neighborhood. With gorgeous landscaping, an in-ground pool and hot tub, patios, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and a private backyard, this fine home is more than ready to host high style entertaining and relaxing 'at-home' vacations.From the very moment you step inside, you are treated to a fabulous collection of light, texture and color. Architectural detailing comes in the form of coffered, recessed and tray ceilings, decorative moldings and furniture quality built-ins. Large windows usher the sun's warm rays into nearly every corner, while polished hardwood floors and a versatile decor welcome a wide array of tastes and furnishings. Entertaining and casual daily living are equally accommodated with an easy flowing floor plan that includes a gracious living room and banquet size dining room. The family room opens to the designer kitchen, where both spaces provide an effortless transition to outdoor livingSecluded on the second level are four bedrooms plus a convenient full size laundry room. The master suite is a work of art, with a huge bedroom, two walk-in closets, a separate sitting room and luxury master bath. The family bedrooms on this level all enjoy en suite full baths. The fifth bedroom is found on the main level, sharing a full bath. The sixth and final bedroom is located on the lower level and features an en suite full bath and walk-in closet. Invite everyone to come and stay over, there's no shortage of options to ensure comfort for all.A wonderful resort atmosphere exists right outside your door. Patios surround the in-ground pool, while landscaping brings privacy and an open lawn is made for active play. In this tranquil setting it is easy to forget that all Short Hills has to offer remains at your fingertips.LIFESTYLEBeautifully finished across three levels with an open floor plan made for entertaining on the main level, comfortable second level bedrooms and excellent leisure space on the finished lower levelHardwood and tile flooring, recessed lights, decorative moldings and trim, furniture quality built-ins, a versatile decor and abundant natural lightGenerous center-hall foyer with walk-in guest closet and open access to the adjoining rooms



