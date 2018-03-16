高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sunny Isles Beach, FL, United States - ¥8,838,162
免费询盘

Sunny Isles Beach, FL, 33160 - United States

400 Sunny Isles Blvd, Unit #1917

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)

房产描述

Breathtaking ocean and intracoastal views! Beautiful and elegant Two bed + closed den with walk-in closet,Three full bathrooms. European cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, spacious 2-story layout, extended balcony. Storage. Tennis, infinity pool, spa, fitness center, pool bar, garden and social areas. Private marina available, water sport activities & more. Great location! Walk or be golf cart driven to your private Beach Club, restaurants, shops or Oleta River Park. A Must See!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: F10103491

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Mariene Menin
9548172774

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Mariene Menin
9548172774

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_