高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Amagansett, NY, United States - ¥12,512,810
免费询盘

Amagansett, NY, 11930 - United States

32 Leeton Road

约¥12,512,810
原货币价格 $1,975,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2600
    平方英尺 (0.17 英亩)

房产描述

Just two blocks from beach access with fabulous roof top deck views of both the ocean and the bay, this airy and bright 4 bedroom, 4 bath contemporary has it all! Completely rebuilt in 2006 with multiple levels totaling a spacious 2600+/- square feet of cleverly designed private living spaces. Each level of the house opens to a generous deck allowing panoramic vistas and comfortable outdoor living. There's a full basement and attached garage. A great location midway between the Villages of Amagansett and Montauk complete the package for a very unique and special property.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 0047960

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Nola Baris
6313246000

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Nola Baris
6313246000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_