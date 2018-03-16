32 Leeton Road

Just two blocks from beach access with fabulous roof top deck views of both the ocean and the bay, this airy and bright 4 bedroom, 4 bath contemporary has it all! Completely rebuilt in 2006 with multiple levels totaling a spacious 2600+/- square feet of cleverly designed private living spaces. Each level of the house opens to a generous deck allowing panoramic vistas and comfortable outdoor living. There's a full basement and attached garage. A great location midway between the Villages of Amagansett and Montauk complete the package for a very unique and special property.



> View additional property information and more photos