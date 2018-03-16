0 Palou 11 Nw Casanova

"Cabinwood" A log cottage on a 10,300 square foot lot, with it's own redwood grove, near the beach and close to Jane Powers Walkway in Carmel by the Sea. Please preview this charming three bedroom, two and a half almost 2,600 square foot property. It feels like home the minute you step through the gate. You can picture yourself seated on the bricked patio, tasting s'mores over the flickering fire pit. It has a large living/dining area with a bit of the ocean horizon visible. There is a generous fireplace and a wall to wall, cushioned window seat, perfect for snuggling in to finish that favorite novel. However, you'll probably find everyone in the kitchen. It's an old fashion/modern-ish kitchen with magnetic appeal. It has a breakfast bar, multi-paned windows, skylights, brick and wood floor and more.



