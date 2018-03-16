高端地产新闻
在售 - Carmel By The Sea, CA, United States - ¥19,006,800
免费询盘

Carmel By The Sea, CA, 93921 - United States

0 Palou 11 Nw Casanova

约¥19,006,800
原货币价格 $3,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2670
    平方英尺 (0.24 英亩)

房产描述

"Cabinwood" A log cottage on a 10,300 square foot lot, with it's own redwood grove, near the beach and close to Jane Powers Walkway in Carmel by the Sea. Please preview this charming three bedroom, two and a half almost 2,600 square foot property. It feels like home the minute you step through the gate. You can picture yourself seated on the bricked patio, tasting s'mores over the flickering fire pit. It has a large living/dining area with a bit of the ocean horizon visible. There is a generous fireplace and a wall to wall, cushioned window seat, perfect for snuggling in to finish that favorite novel. However, you'll probably find everyone in the kitchen. It's an old fashion/modern-ish kitchen with magnetic appeal. It has a breakfast bar, multi-paned windows, skylights, brick and wood floor and more.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 81689736

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Shelley Risko
8312382101

周边设施

周边设施
