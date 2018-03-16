271 El Vedado Rd

This gracious landmarked property, located in the Estate Section of Palm Beach, was designed by EB Walton in 1926. The Mediterranean style residence offers 7,116 total square feet with exquisite details of painted tiles, pecky cypress woodwork, iron railings and an impressive living room with a soaring ceiling and fireplace. The main house has a formal entry hall, library, loggia, bar, pecky cypress paneled dining room, large updated kitchen as well as four bedrooms and three and half baths. A guest house is located across the pool with a 2-car garage, laundry room and storage downstairs and an apartment with a living room, kitchen and bedroom with full bath upstairs.



