12403 Hautree Ct

Recently completed by Couture Homes, this new construction masterpiece captures the essence of modern Florida living. Situated on over an acre of land overlooking the Old Palm golf course, the home gracefully incorporates functional outdoor living spaces and beautiful interiors with clean lines and only the finest custom finishes. With 6 bedrooms in the main house and a separate studio apartment above the garage, this is truly one of the finest homes ever completed in Old Palm. The property is being offered fully furnished.



