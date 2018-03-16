高端地产新闻
在售 - Greenwich, CT, United States - ¥22,776,482
Greenwich, CT, 06830 - United States

63 Burning Tree Road

约¥22,776,482
原货币价格 $3,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5647
    平方英尺

房产描述

Completely renovated 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath Colonial-style home perched high above Frye Lake on 2.1 wooded acres. The gated and completely fenced in property is an entertaining oasis complete with lakeside dock, stone terraces, Jacuzzi, outdoor shower, playground, level play area and bucolic privacy in every direction. Gracious, light-filled living spaces with 3 fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout first level. Chefs kitchen opens to large breakfast and family rooms with colossal skylight and oversized windows showcasing jaw-dropping views of Frye Lake. Home office, playroom and handsome red-paneled library complete the first floor. Master suites on both first and second floors plus 4 additional bedrooms on the second floor each with ensuite bath.Upstairs master bedroom boasts new his and hers closets, a show-stopping modern master bath with vanity mirror TV, egg tub and separate steam shower, plus a large balcony providing endless Frye Lake views. Dreamy new mudroom and vast amounts of custom interior and exterior storage systems. Smart home to control lighting, music, TV and climate. Detached and attached heated garaging for 4 cars along with brand new studio apartment. 1,341 unfinished basement and 1,000 garage and studio apartment not included in SF. Generator, propane tank, natural gas, new HVAC, new septic and well-water filtration system. Bring your fishing poles and ice skates and move right into this picture-perfect, meticulously renovated property in mid-country Greenwich. Just minutes to country clubs, schools, transportation and downtown shopping.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 101865

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Amy Marisa Balducci
2036183157

_