125 Stone Mountain Cir

Ultra-contemporary Silverado Villa in the eastern hills of the Napa Valley offers high end finishes, sophistication and endless views. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, elegantly well proportioned, with wide plank white oak floors, gas fireplaces and multiple entertaining spaces. Chef's kitchen with Viking gas range, custom Heath ceramics tile backsplash, SubZero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and Caesarstone Counters. Master on main level, family and guest rooms on lower level.



