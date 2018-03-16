高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Westlake Village, CA, United States - ¥8,172,290
免费询盘

Westlake Village, CA, 91362 - United States

5648 Golden Knoll Court

约¥8,172,290
原货币价格 $1,289,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3183
    平方英尺 (0.62 英亩)

房产描述

New Price! Back On Market. No issues with home. Fabulous North Ranch Gated Single Story Home! 4 BR, 3.5 BA. End of cul de sac, backs to open space. Elegant living room with fireplace & wood floor. Formal dining room with French doors. Granite center island kitchen, stainless appliances, Thermador double ovens, Bosch dishwasher, white cabinets, pantry & eating area. Spacious family room with office area adjoins the kitchen. All baths have upgraded granite counters. Master suite with French doors. Master bath with dual sinks, separate tub, shower & upgraded tile floor. Travertine floors, neutral carpet, wood floor, recessed lighting. Indoor laundry- granite counter & utility sink. Both AC & heating units replaced. Drought tolerant front landscaping.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 218000807

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Pat Helton
8054492865

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Pat Helton
8054492865

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_