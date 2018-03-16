5648 Golden Knoll Court

New Price! Back On Market. No issues with home. Fabulous North Ranch Gated Single Story Home! 4 BR, 3.5 BA. End of cul de sac, backs to open space. Elegant living room with fireplace & wood floor. Formal dining room with French doors. Granite center island kitchen, stainless appliances, Thermador double ovens, Bosch dishwasher, white cabinets, pantry & eating area. Spacious family room with office area adjoins the kitchen. All baths have upgraded granite counters. Master suite with French doors. Master bath with dual sinks, separate tub, shower & upgraded tile floor. Travertine floors, neutral carpet, wood floor, recessed lighting. Indoor laundry- granite counter & utility sink. Both AC & heating units replaced. Drought tolerant front landscaping.



> View additional property information and more photos