高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - South Pasadena, CA, United States - ¥9,731,481
免费询盘

South Pasadena, CA, 91030 - United States

631 Camino Cerrado

约¥9,731,481
原货币价格 $1,536,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2196
    平方英尺 (0.25 英亩)

房产描述

Beautifully updated contemporary view home in the ever popular Altos de Monterey neighborhood. Family friendly floorplan with great indoor/outdoor flow featuring formal living and dining rooms, and gourmet eat-in kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs include a master suite with spa style bath. Lower level includes two additional bedrooms and bath plus a large den leading to a lovely back yard with pool, covered patio with fireplace and terraced beds for a veggie garden. Highlights include:*Hardwood & polished concrete floors *Fireplace in living room *Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters*Energy efficient upgrades *Central Heat & Air *Attached two car garage

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 818000328

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Carol Majors
6266855248

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Carol Majors
6266855248

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_