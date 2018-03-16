631 Camino Cerrado

Beautifully updated contemporary view home in the ever popular Altos de Monterey neighborhood. Family friendly floorplan with great indoor/outdoor flow featuring formal living and dining rooms, and gourmet eat-in kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs include a master suite with spa style bath. Lower level includes two additional bedrooms and bath plus a large den leading to a lovely back yard with pool, covered patio with fireplace and terraced beds for a veggie garden. Highlights include:*Hardwood & polished concrete floors *Fireplace in living room *Updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters*Energy efficient upgrades *Central Heat & Air *Attached two car garage



