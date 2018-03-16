高端地产新闻
在售 - La Jolla, CA, United States - ¥9,661,790
La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States

5427 Taft Ave

约¥9,661,790
原货币价格 $1,525,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1896
    平方英尺

房产描述

Traditional La Jolla home in the heart of the Bird Rock neighborhood. A spacious interior including some vaulted ceilings and split level separation are an empty pallet to create the best in beach living. Sitting nicely above the street, the front and rear yard are ready for sunny patios, gardens and play areas. Bike, ride and walk to your favorite surf spots and the many restaurants and coffee shops of the Bird Rock Village.

MLS ID: 180003896

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Trent Wagenseller
8583360602

周边设施

周边设施
_