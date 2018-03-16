2 Rue Saint Cloud

Furniture Included in the Sale Price! A picturesque setting awaits you as you enter to an impressive entry with vaulted ceilings and grand sweeping staircase. Capturing truly breathtaking views of the Big Canyon Country Club's 2nd Fairway from formal living room which boasts stone flooring, dramatic ceilings with an impressive stone accent fireplace. The master bedroom ideally located on the main level which also features an office and movie theater.The master bath has stone flooring, custom tiling and granite throughout with full sized Jacuzzi tub and wall shower with built in bench and custom built shelving in closets. Chef's kitchen has high end custom cabinetry, beveled edge granite countertops, designer backsplash, walk-in butler's pantry, grand center island and opens to cozy family room with granite accented fireplace and hardwood floors. Sliding doors open to an outdoor built-in BBQ and seating area. Carefully designed office has two built in desks, built in bookshelves, skylights and recessed lighting. Adjacent to the office is a paneled secret door to Movie Theater with three rows of seats and screens. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer, built in utility sink, granite countertops with entry to a 3 car garage, a bathroom with custom wall paint and tiling. Second floor features two bedrooms, one of which has a deck with impressive golf course views and ensuite bathrooms with granite countertops. Custom built residence with elegance in the heart of Big Canyon.



