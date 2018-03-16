3 Rue Du Parc

French inspired custom home built with meticulous attention to every detail and unparalleled Craftsmanship throughout. Located in the prestigious Gate guarded community of Big Canyon with sweeping views of the 10th Fairway. Custom wrought iron gates to the entry courtyard with limestone walk way & stunning fountain. Kitchen boasts an over sized center island, granite counters, custom cabinetry, hardwood flooring, 36" subzero Refrigerator, 36" subzero Freezer, Fisher& Pykel dishwasher, Viking stove, Subzero wine chiller and spacious breakfast room with windows overlooking the views. The main floor of this home offers a full ensuite bedroom with golf course views, subterranean 900 bottle plus temperature controlled wine room, secondary convenience laundry room, elevator and convenient 'Costco' closet. A grand staircase with custom wrought iron railings guide you to the gracious second level. Custom chandelier and unique skylight accents this area. The second floor boasts a family room beautifully appointed with custom cabinetry, Kohler bar sink and granite counters. Two additional ensuite bedrooms offer limestone and granite showers, skylights, Kohler sinks, vanities and granite. The master suite is perfection with double door entry, shuttered doors leading to a private balcony with golf course views, elegant fireplace, lighted built in shelving & cabinetry, luxurious dark wood wide plank flooring and crown moldings. The master bath has onyx counters, onyx and granite showers.



