1107 Catalpa Road

Incredible South Facing property in the prestigious Lower Rancho area designed by the reputable Robert Tong. This gorgeous home features 5400 Square Feet of pure elegance, 5 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Baths with all ensuite. This impressive floor plan seamlessly centers around the gourmet Master Chefs kitchen featuring top of the line Jen-Air appliances and 2nd prep (Wok) Kitchen. Retreat to your exclusive private executive office with natural southern light accenting solid wood library with coffered ceilings and hardwood floors. French doors lead to private views with alfresco dining. Private formal dining room emanates the quality & lifestyle this home conveys. Formal living room entices conversation with premiere finishes & designer details. Expansive family room and breakfast area have an open floor plan that leads you to your private outdoor area with pool & spa as well as a custom chefs grilling area for alfresco dining, for the ultimate outdoor parties & family gatherings.



