910 Fallen Leaf Road

Sensational Georgian Manor in 12,438 Square feet of opulence. This distinctive property in Arcadia's prestigious Upper Rancho area features 6 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. You realize upon entering the wide circular driveway the presence that this magnificent estate commands. Grand entryway with chandelier and 28 foot rotunda ceiling will be whispers of delight among guests. Culinary energy flows in the Master chef's kitchen featuring Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Relax in your family room with wet bar and media center. Sliding doors open to dining al fresco. Glass/wrought iron wine room is unique. 10-person home theater is a cinematic experience. Guests are pampered in the downstairs suite with spa bath. Ascending the dual grand staircase or private elevator, to your expansive master suite for complete relaxation and incomparable spa bathroom. All bedrooms are ensuite. Home yoga/gym offers dry sauna. Private home office/library is adorned with amazing wood and northern light. Outdoor bbq and dining bar with kitchen is for perfect entertaining poolside. Separate pool house matches main estate in quality and luxury. Pool/ spa with Baja shelf will be the center of coveted summer activities with its custom drop-down cinematic movie screens. State of the art home automation is stellar with the latest iPort system. All rooms offer remote controlled electric blinds as well. This is truly one of Arcadia's finest estate offerings.



> View additional property information and more photos