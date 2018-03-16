高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Malibu, CA, United States - ¥21,192,582
免费询盘

Malibu, CA, 90265 - United States

3764 Las Flores Canyon Rd

约¥21,192,582
原货币价格 $3,345,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2254
    平方英尺

房产描述

Malibu's finest California Mid-Century Modern! Rebuilt from the ground up w/ meticulously selected finishes designed to offer effortless turn-key living that seduces the soul! An 8-ft pivot door welcomes you into a great room w/ 15-ft ceilings flanked by silver travertine stacked stone walls. The kitchen boasts marble counters, walnut cabinets & Wolf appliances. This fully wired smart home includes Sonos, Nest & Lutron systems. Sophisticated design & humble, natural materials blur the distinction between indoor & outdoor spaces. Grand Multi-Slide Doors create seamless transitions inviting copious natural light & fresh sea breezes. Thermal treated decking surrounds a salt-water pool w/ baja shelf, glass spillover, LED lights & firepit. At night, meet on the rooftop deck for an outdoor movie on the 100-inch projector screen. A detached studio, gated entry & ample parking- this home is an entertainer's dream. Inspired modernist design from RalliPoint Development & Luca Iacovoni, D Studio.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 18-305912

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Gail Copley
3103179367

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Gail Copley
3103179367

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_