3764 Las Flores Canyon Rd

Malibu's finest California Mid-Century Modern! Rebuilt from the ground up w/ meticulously selected finishes designed to offer effortless turn-key living that seduces the soul! An 8-ft pivot door welcomes you into a great room w/ 15-ft ceilings flanked by silver travertine stacked stone walls. The kitchen boasts marble counters, walnut cabinets & Wolf appliances. This fully wired smart home includes Sonos, Nest & Lutron systems. Sophisticated design & humble, natural materials blur the distinction between indoor & outdoor spaces. Grand Multi-Slide Doors create seamless transitions inviting copious natural light & fresh sea breezes. Thermal treated decking surrounds a salt-water pool w/ baja shelf, glass spillover, LED lights & firepit. At night, meet on the rooftop deck for an outdoor movie on the 100-inch projector screen. A detached studio, gated entry & ample parking- this home is an entertainer's dream. Inspired modernist design from RalliPoint Development & Luca Iacovoni, D Studio.



