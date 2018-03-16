高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Long Beach, IN, United States - ¥11,087,300
免费询盘

Long Beach, IN, 46360 - United States

2004 Lake Shore

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 0.138
    英亩

房产描述

Let the views take your breath away in this pristine home on Lake Michigan. The outside feels like it's part of the inside in this spectacular home. Only the best of the best of materials and finishes are used thru out with Chef's kitchen with SubZero refrigerator as well as Wolf Commercial six burner stove and 2 dishwashers for all your entrainment needs. 5 bedrooms and plenty of room to relax and enjoy the unparalleled views from all 3 levels. Master suite has sweeping views over the Lakefront, cathedral ceilings and wood floors. A 2.5 car garage completes this home. Unmatched exceptional use of beach front lot which is rare on a 40 foot lot. Welcome home, your beach retreat awaits you.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 18002489

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Bonnie Meyer
2196175947

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Bonnie Meyer
2196175947

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_