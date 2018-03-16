2004 Lake Shore

Let the views take your breath away in this pristine home on Lake Michigan. The outside feels like it's part of the inside in this spectacular home. Only the best of the best of materials and finishes are used thru out with Chef's kitchen with SubZero refrigerator as well as Wolf Commercial six burner stove and 2 dishwashers for all your entrainment needs. 5 bedrooms and plenty of room to relax and enjoy the unparalleled views from all 3 levels. Master suite has sweeping views over the Lakefront, cathedral ceilings and wood floors. A 2.5 car garage completes this home. Unmatched exceptional use of beach front lot which is rare on a 40 foot lot. Welcome home, your beach retreat awaits you.



