9705 Pacific Court

Magnificent Custom Residence Situated Atop A Hill in Desirable Falling Waters. Elegance At Its Finest! Incomparable Grand Foyer With Circular Stair and Stone Flooring. Stunning 2 Story Family Room Features A Coffered Ceiling Along With Wall Of Windows Overlooking The Very Private Yard. Fabulous Chef's Kitchen With Huge Island & Fplc. 1St & 2Nd Floor Master Suites, Both Offer Everything You'd Want and Then Some! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, 6 Fireplaces. Sunlit Walkout Lower Level W/ Full Kit, Theatre Area, Billiards, Professional Exercise Room & Full Bath. Oversized Htd 4 Car Garage W/ Epoxy Floor. Gorgeous Terrace Overlooks Wooded Hillside. Just Move in and Enjoy! You Won't Be Disappointed! Owners Want This Sold!



