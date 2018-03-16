高端地产新闻
在售 - Burr Ridge, IL, United States - ¥11,397,744
Burr Ridge, IL, 60527 - United States

9705 Pacific Court

约¥11,397,744
原货币价格 $1,799,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 9000
    平方英尺 (0.774 英亩)

房产描述

Magnificent Custom Residence Situated Atop A Hill in Desirable Falling Waters. Elegance At Its Finest! Incomparable Grand Foyer With Circular Stair and Stone Flooring. Stunning 2 Story Family Room Features A Coffered Ceiling Along With Wall Of Windows Overlooking The Very Private Yard. Fabulous Chef's Kitchen With Huge Island & Fplc. 1St & 2Nd Floor Master Suites, Both Offer Everything You'd Want and Then Some! Gleaming Hardwood Floors, 6 Fireplaces. Sunlit Walkout Lower Level W/ Full Kit, Theatre Area, Billiards, Professional Exercise Room & Full Bath. Oversized Htd 4 Car Garage W/ Epoxy Floor. Gorgeous Terrace Overlooks Wooded Hillside. Just Move in and Enjoy! You Won't Be Disappointed! Owners Want This Sold!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09839386

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kim Lotka
6307898280

