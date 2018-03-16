高端地产新闻
在售 - Glenview, IL, United States - ¥6,651,746
Glenview, IL, 60025 - United States

2734 Central Road

约¥6,651,746
原货币价格 $1,049,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Gorgeous recently built 6 Bedroom/5.1 Bath all brick home on Glenview golf course! Gourmet Kitchen with great breakfast room. Tremendous sunlight and 2 Story Family Room with fireplace & great views! Master suite w/ incredible spa-like bath and custom closets. Enormous lower level with high ceilings, large bedroom, and full bath w/Steam Shower. Recreation room w/fireplace & Wet Bar; Home Gym Area & Tons of Storage! Attached 2 CAR Garage. Beautiful landscaping for great privacy. Large paved patio great for entertaining and view of the completely renovated Glenview Park Golf Course!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09838817

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Paul Gorney
3129431959

