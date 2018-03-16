高端地产新闻
在售 - Weston, MA, United States - ¥13,931,984
Weston, MA, 02493 - United States

86 Concord Road

约¥13,931,984
原货币价格 $2,199,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4486
    平方英尺 (3.52 英亩)

房产描述

Magnificent brick colonial with slate roof located on one of Weston's most picturesque roads and is situated on 3+ gorgeous acres. This gorgeous estate abuts town forest trails and walking distance to Weston Center. The home encompasses over 4,480 s.f. with 6 bedrooms 4 full & 2 half baths. Timeless elegance are the living and dining rooms for formal entertainment. The open foyer with a dramatic circular staircase opens to a living room w 10ft ceilings, large windows & built-ins. Adjacent is a charming sunroom with French doors to a stone patio & gardens. The renovated designers kitchen features top shelf appliances, oversized island,custom cabinetry opens to a dining area & spacious cathedral family room w stone fireplace. French doors transition to a large deck overlooking a peaceful park-like setting.Libray w fireplace & built-ins bookshelves. Second floor features 4 bedrooms including master suite. The third floor has two bedrooms for a potential au-pair suite. Lower level game rm

MLS ID: 72273202

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kathryn Richlen
7815071650

