767 Heath St

Conveniently located in the heart of Chestnut Hill is this spectacular 2,959 square foot Townhouse in move in condition. Features include a spacious open living room with fireplace, sleek kitchen with granite counter tops and top of the line stainless steel appliances that leads to a private deck. The upper level consists of a grand master suite comprised of a private deck, stunning bathroom with double sinks and marble counter tops and floors. A second bedroom, full bath and laundry space complete the 2nd floor. The lower level consists of a family room/bedroom with a full bath. There is a PRIVATE ELEVATOR in the unit! Hardwood flooring through out, high ceilings, lots of light, central air condition, 2-car garage parking directly attached to unit. 6 GARAGE Parking spots, Fitness Room. Located about a half mile from The Street, Wegmans, Bus and T.



