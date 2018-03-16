高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Brookline, MA, United States - ¥8,077,890
Brookline, MA, 02467 - United States

767 Heath St

约¥8,077,890
原货币价格 $1,275,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2959
    平方英尺

房产描述

Conveniently located in the heart of Chestnut Hill is this spectacular 2,959 square foot Townhouse in move in condition. Features include a spacious open living room with fireplace, sleek kitchen with granite counter tops and top of the line stainless steel appliances that leads to a private deck. The upper level consists of a grand master suite comprised of a private deck, stunning bathroom with double sinks and marble counter tops and floors. A second bedroom, full bath and laundry space complete the 2nd floor. The lower level consists of a family room/bedroom with a full bath. There is a PRIVATE ELEVATOR in the unit! Hardwood flooring through out, high ceilings, lots of light, central air condition, 2-car garage parking directly attached to unit. 6 GARAGE Parking spots, Fitness Room. Located about a half mile from The Street, Wegmans, Bus and T.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 72273211

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jamie Genser
6177312447

周边设施

周边设施
