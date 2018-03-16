22 Solomon Pierce Road

Fabulous Acorn Deck contemporary offers unbeatable combination of award winning schools, a prestigious neighborhood, and fabulous Boston suburb. This classy, inviting residence offers close to 5,000sf of soaring ceilings and walls of glass. Accents of mahogany, cedar and fieldstone warm up the striking, open floor plan. Special features include second Master Suite potential, first floor Bedroom Suite, balconies inside and out. Second floor "Art" Gallery and Great Room - which opens to Bedroom Suite and Spa Room & Deck. 3-car heated garage, backup generator, . new boilers, and more. Over one acre of easy-to-maintain grounds offer circular driveway with fieldstone walls, beautiful mature plantings including Japanese "Money Tree" & gorgeous specimen trees. Spacious Decks and Patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Harrington and Clarke Schools. Walk to peaceful conservation trails and the Minuteman Bike Path. Easy access to Boston, Cambridge and the commuter routes 95/128.



