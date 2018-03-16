415 Beach Dr

Breathtaking 180 ocean and beach views! Just 20 steps to the sand! One of the most desired streets in Northern California very rare! Charming 3 bed, 3 bath that has been enjoyed and loved for many years! Just a few of the many amenities include Inviting living room with exposed beam ceiling with corbels, bay window looking straight at the ocean, cozy fireplace with decorative tile, custom mantle, hardwood floors, arches, spacious kitchen with built in Sub-Zero refrigerator, 2 Miele built in ovens, Thermador gas range top, Miele dishwasher, built in microwave, wet bar, custom wood column, vaulted ceiling in dining area, large laundry room with lots of cabinets and beautiful custom tile, charming brick courtyard, copper gutters with a little patina, terra cotta colored tile roof, arches, corbels, built-ins - has a feel of the old world! Stunning views of the ocean from the family room, spectacular 2nd story views of the ocean and beach from the sunroom and terra cotta tile balcony



