20711 Bear Creek Rd

Extremely Rare Multi-Acre Property With Panoramic Forest and Monterey Bay Views Totaling 17 +/- Acres * Approx. 5 Acres Of Knoll Top Land With Views Suitable For Development * Prior Uses Incl. Vineyard and Christmas Tree Farm * Located Just Minutes To Downtown Los Gatos and Seconds To Top Santa Cruz Mtn Wineries * The Opportunities Are Endless...Build A Custom Estate, Prime Agricultural/Viticultural Land, Multi-Generational/Family Compound...Only Limitation Is Your Imagination! * Property Is Improved With Three Structures, Including 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home Of 2,800 +/- Sq. Ft., Workshop Of 1,800 +/- Sq. Ft,. 3 Offices, & 3,200 +/- Sq. Ft. Multi-Purpose Building Feat. 5 Offices and 2 Baths (Previously Used As Office/R&D Space). Top-Rated Los Gatos Schools: Lakeside Elem., C.T. English Middle, Lg High (Buyer To Verify Enrollment). Photos Have Been Provided By Seller and Are Approximately From 2013, and May Not Be 100% Accurate and Do Not Represent Current Property Condition.



