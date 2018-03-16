高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Gatos, CA, United States - ¥10,105,282
Los Gatos, CA, 95033 - United States

20711 Bear Creek Rd

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3192
    平方英尺 (17.201 英亩)

房产描述

Extremely Rare Multi-Acre Property With Panoramic Forest and Monterey Bay Views Totaling 17 +/- Acres * Approx. 5 Acres Of Knoll Top Land With Views Suitable For Development * Prior Uses Incl. Vineyard and Christmas Tree Farm * Located Just Minutes To Downtown Los Gatos and Seconds To Top Santa Cruz Mtn Wineries * The Opportunities Are Endless...Build A Custom Estate, Prime Agricultural/Viticultural Land, Multi-Generational/Family Compound...Only Limitation Is Your Imagination! * Property Is Improved With Three Structures, Including 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home Of 2,800 +/- Sq. Ft., Workshop Of 1,800 +/- Sq. Ft,. 3 Offices, & 3,200 +/- Sq. Ft. Multi-Purpose Building Feat. 5 Offices and 2 Baths (Previously Used As Office/R&D Space). Top-Rated Los Gatos Schools: Lakeside Elem., C.T. English Middle, Lg High (Buyer To Verify Enrollment). Photos Have Been Provided By Seller and Are Approximately From 2013, and May Not Be 100% Accurate and Do Not Represent Current Property Condition.

MLS ID: 81689918

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jill Cole
4083551514

