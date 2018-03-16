14451 N Quiet Rain Drive

Gorgeous SW contemporary custom home in desirable Honeybee Ridge. 1+ acre lot surrounded by natural desert & privacy. Very secluded w/mountain views & city lights. Amazing architecture & inspiring interior begin at the front door as flagstone walk way continues into the entry. Great room in every sense of the word, high beam ceilings w/corbels, stunning rock fp w/copper insert & wall of windows framing the Catalina mtns. Spacious fam. rm off kit, coffered ceiling & fp w/handsome lines. Kit offers bay window for generous sized table + bar seating. Cooks kit w/high end appls 6 burner ss Viking range, Sub-Zero frig, dbl oven, prep sink, granite island & beautiful Alder cabinets. Split mstr suite w/fp.,luxurious bath! Resort style back yard, pebble tec pool/spa, water feature & built in BB.



